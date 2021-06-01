Irmo PD looking for suspects in Sunday shooting in the New Friarsgate Subdivision

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Irmo Police Department is searching for two men accused of a shooting on Sunday. Authorities say it happened around 3 p.m. at the intersection of North Royal Tower Drive and Oak Hampton Road in the New Friarsgate Subdivision. Officials say several vehicles were involved in the shooting.

No injuries were reported, and police say the community is not in any danger.

If you know who the suspects are, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.