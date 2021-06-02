Global Warming Causes Nearly 40% of Heat Related Deaths

A study published in Climate Change Nature concluded that almost 40% of heat-related deaths are cause by human-caused Global Warming. Here’s an excerpt from an article in Bloomberg.com:

“In an analysis of almost 30 million deaths in 43 countries, with data from 1991 to 2018, the study found that 37% of the deaths on average were the result of human-induced global warming, with the proportion rising to more than 75% in some places.”

You can see the whole article here:

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-05-31/climate-change-responsible-for-37-of-heat-related-deaths-study