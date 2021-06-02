Researchers begin first trial phase testing whether it is safe to get vaccines from different developers

CNN– The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases announced it has started the first phase of a trial testing whether it is safe to mix COVID-19 vaccines from different manufacturers.

Researchers are now looking for participants. They say volunteers must be at least 18-years old, and have already received the Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine. During the trial, they will receive doses from different vaccines to review the effects of mixing boosters.

They expect to receive the initial trial results in late summer.