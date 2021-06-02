Sheriff Leon Lott wants community help to stop rise in gun violence

Sheriff Lott says 14 people have been killed by gun violence, up from this same time last year, shootings have doubled

Richland County, SC (WOLO) — Three teens lives are forever altered after a deadly shooting in Richland County.

Wednesday Sheriff Leon Lott is calling the growing number of young people involved gun violence a ‘community crisis.’ that he wants people to be outraged enough with to help stop it. Sheriff Lott made those statements during a press conference where he detailed the shooting death of John Kelly