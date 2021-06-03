Avengers exhibits to open at Disneyland after pandemic delay

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) – Now that it’s getting at least somewhat safer for people to gather in groups, Disneyland is coming back, with Avengers.

It will finally break the seal on its Avengers Campus at its California Adventure Park.

The park was to open last year, but was put on hold for a year by the coronavirus pandemic.

Opening day is now Friday.

The park features attractions like a Spider-Man ride that lets visitors blast bots with virtual webs from their bare hands and a chance to check out the royal guard that protects T’Challa in “Black Panther.”