Changes coming to both Facebook and Twitter

CNN– Facebook is set to tighten its policy on politicians and world leaders who violate rules on hate speech or inciting violence. Facebook will end a policy that exempts politicians from having their posts moderated. Facebook is expected to use a “strike” system for politicians who repeatedly break the rules, like using hate speech or inciting violence.

If you’ve ever regretted sending a tweet, you might be interested in a new feature coming to the social media platform. Twitter will now help users undo a tweet, for a fee. The “Undo Tweet” option is part of its new subscription service called “Twitter Blue.” For a monthly fee, users can access the special features. Other features included in the subscription help users organize saved tweets and convert long threads into consolidated text for easier reading.