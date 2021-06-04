Gov. McMaster, state officials participate in virtual hurricane drills, State Guard to conduct drill Saturday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Hurricane Season is here, and state officials want to make sure they are prepared. Friday, Governor Henry McMaster and state officials met virtually for hurricane drills, including a virtual hurricane fly around exercise.

Officials say now is the time for the state and for you to prepare. You can download the Emergency Management Divisions Hurricane Guide on their website. Officials urge you to review your family emergency plans as we enter hurricane season.

The South Carolina State Guard says they will conduct a “Hurricane Preparedness Exercise” on Saturday at 10 a.m. in order to simulate a CAT 3 hurricane making landfall between Charleston and Myrtle Beach. Officials predict that we have a 60% chance of an above-normal hurricane season this year.