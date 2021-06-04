Rock out on the water at the Drift Jam on Lake Murray this Saturday!

LAKE MURRAY, S.C. (WOLO) – Get ready to rock out on the water at this year’s Drift Jam on Lake Murray this Saturday!

The music festival runs from 11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. on Spence Island.

Drift Jam is a free, veteran charity fundraiser.

They want your help to raise $10,000 for Operation Homefront through this year’s festival.

Bring your boat and rock out with artists like Reggie Sullivan, Sourwood Honey, Seventy Six & Sunny and many more.

For more information on the event, visit their website.