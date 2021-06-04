Sumter PD: Man and woman charged with multiple business break-ins since May

Ronald Dukes Courtesy: Sumter Police Department

Hannah Robbins Courtesy: Sumter Police Department



COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Sumter Police Department says two individuals are charged with breaking into two businesses. Authorities say they stole more than $5,500 worth of equipment during these planned break-ins.

Police say 45-year-old Ronald Dukes and 26-year-old Hannah Robbins have both been charged with two counts of burglary-second degree and two counts of criminal conspiracy. Additionally authorities say Dukes is charged with possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine, two counts of malicious injury to property, possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of burglary tools, while Robbins also faces a financial transaction card theft charge.

Police say they originally pulled Dukes over on Monday when they stopped the vehicle for a fight between a man and a woman. During the stop, police say Dukes gave a false name before leading them on a foot chase. For this incident, Dukes has also been charged with resisting arrest and providing false information to police. Through information obtained during this arrest, police say they were able to link Dukes and Hannah Robbins to a May 23 break-in at Andrews Small Engine and another on Graham’s Small Engine and Repair on Saturday. Authorities say they placed Robbins in custody on Tuesday. In surveillance video at both businesses, police say a stolen pickup truck is seen and was used to force their way into one business. Authorities say this truck was later recovered.

Both Dukes and Robbins are being held at the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center.