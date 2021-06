World’s first Harry Potter merchandise store opens in New York City

CNN– Harry Potter fans looking to score a wand or an owl have a new way to visit the magical Wizarding World. The world’s only Harry Potter merchandise store, Harry Potter New York, just opened its doors to visitors.

It sells merchandise from the book and film series, has interactive games, photo opportunities with Dumbledore and so much more. The store is over 21,000 square feet and spans three floors.