169 cases of COVID-19, 1 new death in SC Sunday

COLUMBIA (WOLO): Sunday, the Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 169 new cases of COVID-19, and 99 probable cases.

DHEC also announced 1 additional death to the more than 8,500 total deaths statewide since the pandemic began. South Carolina has now reported 492,308 cases of the virus.

Of the most recent tests taken, DHEC reported 1.8% came back positive.