2 arrested for violating new state metals law in Sumter

Lindsey Goodwin,

SUMTER CO. S.C. (WOLO): A grandfather and grandson have been arrested in Sumter County under a new state law intended to stifle the catalytic converter theft market. 

Sumter County Police say nearly 30 catalytic converters and tools typically used to remove them from vehicles were found inside a van stopped by officers Friday. Neither of the suspects had documentation to show they are authorized to  buy or sell non-ferrous metals in South Carolina. 

Fikret Beganovic, 63 V Beganovic Photo

63-year-old Fikret Beganovic and 22-year old Valentino Beganovic, both of Lawrenceville, Ga., were booked Friday at the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center and  charged with 28 counts of unlawful purchase or attempt to purchase a catalytic  converter-1st offense. 

Police say this is an ongoing investigation.

Communities in South Carolina and across the country have been plagued over the  past two years with catalytic converter thefts that can cost vehicle owners thousands in repairs.  

In response, strengthened non-ferrous metal laws in the state went into effect last  month that make it harder to buy or sell illegally obtained catalytic converters and  metals.  

Buyers and sellers must now have proper documentation and permits to do so. Those in violation of the law can be charged for each of the illegally obtained  vehicle parts found in their possession and penalties increase for subsequent  offenses. 

 

