2 arrested for violating new state metals law in Sumter

SUMTER CO. S.C. (WOLO): A grandfather and grandson have been arrested in Sumter County under a new state law intended to stifle the catalytic converter theft market.

Sumter County Police say nearly 30 catalytic converters and tools typically used to remove them from vehicles were found inside a van stopped by officers Friday. Neither of the suspects had documentation to show they are authorized to buy or sell non-ferrous metals in South Carolina.

63-year-old Fikret Beganovic and 22-year old Valentino Beganovic, both of Lawrenceville, Ga., were booked Friday at the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center and charged with 28 counts of unlawful purchase or attempt to purchase a catalytic converter-1st offense.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation.

Communities in South Carolina and across the country have been plagued over the past two years with catalytic converter thefts that can cost vehicle owners thousands in repairs.

In response, strengthened non-ferrous metal laws in the state went into effect last month that make it harder to buy or sell illegally obtained catalytic converters and metals.

Buyers and sellers must now have proper documentation and permits to do so. Those in violation of the law can be charged for each of the illegally obtained vehicle parts found in their possession and penalties increase for subsequent offenses.