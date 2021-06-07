City of Columbia opens Misting Stations on hot days
City’s Misting Stations to open amid Summer heat
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–The City of Columbia is working to keep you cool in the heat of summer.
The City announced they will operate misting stations in several parks when the heat index reaches 90 degrees or higher.
The misting stations will operate from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Misting Stations:
- Owens Field Park, 1351 Jim Hamilton Blvd.
- Riverfront Park, 312 Laurel St. and 4122 River Dr.
- Rosewood Park, 901 South Holly St.
- Southeast Park, 951 Hazlewood Rd.
- Granby Park, 100 Catawba Street
- Martin Luther King Jr. Park, 2300 Greene Street