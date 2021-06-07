Local Living: Richland Library Farmers Market open Wednesday, book signing at the State Museum this weekend and more!

Local Living with ABC Columbia is brought to you by Allure Medical

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Local Living with ABC Columbia is brought to you by Allure Medical.

Mark your calendars for fruits and veggies! You can check out the Richland Library’s Farmers Market this Wednesday. It will be in the plaza at the library’s Main location on Assembly Street from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. You and your family can buy fresh and local produce. Masks are required for those 3-years-old and older.

You can head to the State Museum this weekend for a book signing. South Carolina native Mary Martha Greene will be on hand to sign copies of her book, “The Cheese Biscuit Queen Tells All: Southern Recipes, Sweet Remembrances, and a Little Rambunctious Behavior.” The event is this Saturday from 1-3 p.m. at the Cotton Mill Exchange inside the State Museum.

“The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It” took the top spot at the box office this weekend. Matt Perron shares his thoughts on the film in your Monday Movie Musings.