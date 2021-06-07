Put Down the Guns Now Young People organizations hopes faith can help turn people away from gun violence

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Gun violence among young people and teenagers is becoming more prevalent here in the Midlands. Just in the last few weeks, there have been at least three fatal shooting incidents involving people aged 18-21 investigated by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

This latest shooting sparked a call for faith in one South Carolina organization. Put Down the Guns now Young People Founder Jack Logan attended church service Sunday morning to pray over Columbia teens. Logan says he hopes people will use the Miracle Deliverance Church as a base to let faith turn them away from gun violence.