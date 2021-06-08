Celebrate your special events with Moore Puzzles and Gifts!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – If you want to give a loved one a personalized gift, one company has “Moore” in store for you.

Curtis spoke with the owner, Garrison Moore, 18, about his company Moore Puzzles and Gifts!

He talked about how you can request personalized puzzles, pillows, children’s books, among other items for your family and friends, to celebrate special events like graduations, weddings, birthdays and so much more.

For more information, visit Moore Puzzles and Gifts’ website.

You can also reach out to Moore at moorepuzzles2020@gmail.com.