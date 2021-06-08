DOJ ends policy banning federal officers from using body cameras

CNN– The Department of Justice is ending a policy that banned federal officers from using body cameras. According to a memo by Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco, the DOJ will require federal agents to activate cameras whenever encountering the public during pre-planned law enforcement operations. Those situations may include serving arrest warrants and executing search warrants.

The agencies include the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the FBI and the U.S. Marshals.