Founders Park to host Super Regional

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — College baseball in Columbia isn’t over yet.

South Carolina’s Founders Park will host a Super Regional this weekend, even without the host team playing in it.

Due to the NCAA’s postseason schedule this year, Founders Park will play host to Dallas Baptist and Virginia in Columbia June 12-14. The winner of that best-of-three series will advance to the College World Series.

The NCAA announced all 16 regional sites (and eight Super Regionals) would be announced in advance, due to COVID-19 protocols. Those sites were chosen in advance to teams that could best handle guidelines put out by the NCAA.

It’ll be the first Super Regional in Columbia since 2016.