Calhoun County Sheriff asking for help finding missing child last seen Tuesday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– UPDATE: The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office says Mayah White has been found safe.

ORIGINAL POST (6/9/21 1:07 p.m.)

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing 13-year-old. Deputies say Miyah White was last seen on Tuesday in St. Matthews. Officials say White was wearing a pink shirt and blue jeans.

If you know where this child is, call the sheriff’s office at 803-874-2741 or call 911.