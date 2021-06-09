Cayce fire truck used 80 years ago makes appearance at SC Firefighters Association Convention

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Firefighters Association Convention is currently underway at the Columbia Convention Center. Earlier today, the firefighters got a blast from the past when the City of Cayce drove its 1936 fire truck from Cayce City Hall to the Convention Center. Cayce used the truck from 1937-1948, and it was just restored in 2019.

If you would like to see the truck up close, you can visit the Cayce Historical Museum located at 1800 12th Street in Cayce.