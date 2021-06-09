Highly contagious COVID variant ‘Delta’ spreads in U.S.

Lead infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci is calling for action

(CNN) — As cases continue to decline here in South Carolina and much of the United States, that highly contagious COVID-19 variant “Delta” first found overseas is now spreading here at home.

Wednesday Doctor Anthony Fauci called for action to help to prevent the strain from becoming dominant in the United States and un-doing the significant progress we’ve had thus far against the pandemic.

Isabel Rosales reports.