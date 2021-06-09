Take part in the Juneteenth 2021 Celebration in Hopkins on June 19

HOPKINS, S.C. (WOLO) – You and the family can take part in this year’s Juneteenth Celebration!

It starts on June 19 from Noon to 6 p.m. at the Historic Harriet Barber House on 116 Barberville Loop.

Curtis spoke with John Kirkland, one of the event organizers, about what you can expect at the free event.

You can enjoy different meals from various food vendors, fun activities for the kids and live music from artists like Grammy nominated gospel singer John P. Kee.

For more information, visit the Juneteenth Celebration event’s website.