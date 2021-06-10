Biden to lay out vax donations, urge world leaders to join

MAWGAN PORTH, England (AP) – One year ago, the U.S. was the deadliest hotspot of the COVID-19 pandemic, forcing the cancellation of the Group of Seven summit. Now, the U.S. is a model for how to successfully emerge from the global pandemic. For President Joe Biden, it’s a personal vindication of his pledge to turn around the U.S. virus, but also a global call to action for other nations. In a speech on the eve of this year’s G-7 summit in Cornwall, England, Biden on Thursday will unveil plans for the U.S. to donate 500 million vaccine doses around the globe. And Biden is expected to ask his fellow G-7 leaders to do more as well.