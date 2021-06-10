Gamecock great Johnathan Joseph retiring after 15 seasons in NFL

Former Gamecock Johnathan Joseph is retiring from football after 15 seasons in the National Football League.

He made the announcement Thursday afternoon.

“Today, I retire from the NFL,” Joseph said. “I can say I accomplished my childhood goal of making it to the NFL.”

Joseph, 37, was drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals in the first round of the 2006 NFL Draft but he spent the majority of his pro career with the Houston Texans, where he earned back-to-back trips to the Pro Bowl in 2011 and 2012.

“To my teammates and brothers in the game, I couldn’t have asked for better locker rooms,” he said Thursday. “It was an honor to play the game at the highest level and I’m looking forward to starting the next chapter of my life.”

