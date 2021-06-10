Grand opening of Camp Cole kicks off today in Eastover!

EASTOVER, S.C. (WOLO) – One special camp is hosting a grand opening today just in time for the summer season!

Camp Cole will host the event from 10 a.m. – Noon at the campgrounds on 1571 Crossing Creek Road.

Officials say they will welcome their first campers on June 16.

Curtis spoke with the Co-Founders of the camp, Margaret Deans Grantz and Kelsey Carter, about how this camp will help kids, teens and adults with disabilities, illnesses and other life challenges.

For more information, visit Camp Cole’s website.