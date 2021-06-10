Lexington County deputies search for answers in fatal shooting of 11-year-old girl

1/4 IMG 1155 11-year-old shot and killed near party in Batesburg-Leesville Image: Matt Perron/ABC Columbia

2/4 Tashya Michelle Jay 1 Tashya Michelle Jay Courtesy: Latarsha Smith - Facebook

3/4 Tashya Michelle Jay 2 Tashya Michelle Jay Courtesy: Latarsha Smith - Facebook

4/4 20210610jay3 Tashya Michelle Jay Courtesy: Latarsha Smith - Facebook







COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Lexington County deputies are investigating why two children were shot in Lexington County. Deputies say they responded to the sound of gunshots around 10:40 p.m. Wednesday in Batesburg-Leesville.

When they arrived on Madera Road, investigators say 11-year-old Tashya Michelle Jay was pronounced dead on the scene, in what they believe was a gang related shooting. Another girl was also injured in the shooting that deputies say took place near a party at the home. Investigators say several cars and homes were also damaged in the shooting.

So far, no arrests have been made. If you have any information on this incident, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.