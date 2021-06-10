Local Living: Drug take back event in Ridgeway this month, music festival returning to Lake Murray soon and more!

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Local Living with ABC Columbia is brought to you by Allure Medical.

Legendary band Earth, Wind & Fire is coming to the Township Auditorium in October! Tickets go on sale Friday, June 11, starting at 10 a.m. on ticketmaster.com. Prices range from $49.50-$175. The show kicks off on October 9. You and the family can enjoy some of the band’s biggest hits like “September,” “Shining Star” and “Boogie Wonderland.”

The Columbia Parks and Recreation Department is hosting six free teen nights over the next few months! Prime Time in the Parks begins next Friday, June 11 from 7-10 p.m. Organizers say the free event provides a fun and safe environment for all teens between the ages 13-17.

The city says Prime Time in the Parks events will take place on the following dates:

June 11: Teen Summer Kick-off Pool Party at the Greenview Aquatics Center (6700 David Street).

June 25: Teen Glow Party at Lorick Park (1600 Lorick Avenue).

July 9: Community Event: Movie Night at the Park, Woodland Park (6500 Olde Knight Parkway).

July 23: Badges & Parks Basketball Alliance game with the Columbia Police Department at Pinehurst Park (2300 Pinehurst Road).

August 6: End of Summer Pool Party at Maxcy Gregg Pool (1655 Park Circle).

August 13: Community Event: Movie Night at the Park, Lorick Park Baseball Field (1600 Lorick Avenue).

The 8th annual Reggaetronic Music Festival is returning to Lake Murray this month. On Saturday, June 19, you can visit Spence Island from 11 a.m.-6:30 p.m. for the free floating festival with music of different genres, including modern reggae, funk, rock and electronic.

“We are so excited to return to Spence Island after two years away,” said Founder Ronnie Alexander. “We are happy to bring this completely free floating event back to our home state that highlights friendship, fellowship, and the start of summer. This festival starts the beginning of our two music festivals that will happen in 2021.”

Officials say there will also be a land and water event at Riverfront Park in North Charleston on August 14.

The goal of South Carolina’s longest flotilla music festival is to bring awareness to the children’s hospitals by way of the Jamil Temple Shriners.

Fairfield County is having a community drug take back day this month. On Saturday, June 26, you and the family can visit the Rufus Belton Park in Ridgeway from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. for some bounce houses, face painting, raffles and more! Adults ages 18 and older are asked to bring their unused, unwanted or expired medication and have a chance to win a $50 gift card. The event is located at 5087 Park Road.