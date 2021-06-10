Officials report more than 21,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered at Columbia Place Mall

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The final doses of the coronavirus vaccine at the Columbia Place Mall were administered yesterday, capping off the eight week Mass Vaccination Site. The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the South Carolina Emergency Management Division reported a total of 21,644 Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses were given during those eight weeks. Officials say 20,093 of doses administered came from Pfizer.

Health officials the vaccine site played a key role in helping keep South Carolinians safe during the pandemic.

“South Carolina’s community vaccination center was a success due to the efforts of the State Emergency Response Team and numerous partner agencies throughout the eight-week long clinic,” said Kim Stenson, SCEMD Director. “We are proud of the work that led to more than 21,000 people choosing to protect themselves against a virus that’s caused so many hardships in the state and across the country.”

DHEC Director Dr. Brannon Traxler says she’s thankful for everyone who participated in keeping South Carolina safe.