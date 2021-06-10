SCDEW: Decrease in initial unemployment insurance claims last week, another record low

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce says there were 1,887 initial unemployment insurance claims filed for the week of May 30-June 5. This is a decrease of 85 claims from the 1,972 filed last week, when SCDEW reported the lowest number of initial claims since the pandemic began. This latest report shows a new record low during the pandemic.

SCDEW says the most claims were filed in Spartanburg County, with 130. The average benefit from unemployment insurance claims was $230.04 last week, according to officials. In total, SCDEW says $6,305,159,656.27 has been paid out since March 15, 2020.

To access more data on unemployment insurance claims, visit the dashboard on SCDEW’s website.