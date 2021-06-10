Sumter County Coroner releases ID of man found dead in a pond at a country club

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Sumter County Coroner Robbie Baker released the name of a man who was found dead in a pond at the Quixote Club Golf Course Wednesday. The coroner says 40-year-old Anastaeio Balerio Garcia’s body was found submerged in about eight feet of water in a pond on the golf course, along with a golf cart.

Deputies were told Garcia was an employee at the club.

Officials say an autopsy is scheduled for Friday at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.