You can get vaccinated at Soda City Market this weekend

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– You have a chance to get your vaccine while doing a little shopping downtown this weekend. A spokesperson for Prisma Health says the medical group is partnering with the City of Columbia to provide vaccines at Saturday’s Soda City Market.

Medical personnel will be providing the Pfizer vaccine to anyone over 12-years-old. No appointment is needed.

Soda City Market takes place on Main Street from 9 a,m,-1 p.m.