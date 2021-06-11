12-team CFP: Why can’t Irish earn a bye and other questions

The College Football Playoff has a plan to expand to 12 teams.

The plan is neither final nor finalized, but there is a good chance what the CFP unveiled Thursday is going to be very close to what is implemented.

When? Good question and one of several that needs to be addressed after college football managed to make huge news in the middle of June.

Q: So, when is this happening?

A: There are still a couple steps left to get approval of the plan, which ultimately needs to be green lit by a committee of university presidents. If there are no snags, the plan can become officially official sometime this fall.

When the 12-team playoff would go into effect is probably the biggest unanswered question. Definitely not this season, and CFP Executive Director Bill Hancock has said 2022 is too soon. That leaves 2023 as the earliest possible season.

The latest? That would be 2026, after the current 12-year deal with ESPN runs out.

ESPN officials have made it clear in the past that they would be happy to accommodate any CFP format, but a bigger playoff is going to demand more than the $470 million per year the network is currently paying for two semifinals, a championship game and four other marquees bowl games.

The new format would have 11 games with national title implications per season instead of just three.

ESPN might jump at the opportunity to exclusively negotiate with the CFP and extend its deal well past the current 2025-26 season expiration date. But is it ready right now to pay triple?

Is the CFP better off waiting it out and bringing the new format to the open market, where competition can drive up the price? Or maybe take the NFL approach and have the multiple playoff network partners?

When there are answers to those questions, we’ll know when the 12-team playoff will be implemented.

Q: Why play the quarterfinals in bowls instead of on campus?

A: The proposal calls for first-round games involving teams seeded 5-12 to be played on the campus at the team with better ranking. Those games will be played in mid-December.

The highest ranked teams, Nos. 1-4 — which all have to be conference champions —- get byes to the quarterfinals to be played on or near New Year’s Day, but no home games. They’ll only be playing at neutral sites —- as many as three if they make it title game.

Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby mentioned concerns about playing playoff games in winter weather up north and Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey said hosting on short-notice in January could be difficult for some college towns.