American Academy of Pediatrics updates guidance on youth summer sports this year

CNN– The American Academy of Pediatrics has updated its guidance for children returning to sports this summer. Doctors are encouraging everyone ages 12 and older to get vaccinated. Otherwise, the group recommend unvaccinated children continue wearing masks for indoor activities.

Outdoors, unvaccinated athletes should wear masks on the sidelines. If possible, experts say masks should be worn anytime they are in sustained contact within three feet of others.