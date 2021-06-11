Fire-Rescue 2021 conference wraps up this weekend at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– This weekend, the annual Fire-Rescue conference is happening at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center. At the five day conference, firefighters from across the state have the chance to take part in hands-on training, as well as different seminars and workshops.

Organizers say its a great way for fire departments to ensure they have the very latest in firefighting technology.

The convention wraps up this Sunday.