J&J vaccine doses to be released, but many will be tossed

ASSOCIATED PRESS (AP)– U.S. regulators are allowing the release of about 10 million doses of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine from a troubled Baltimore factory. But many other doses that originated there can’t be used and must be thrown out. The Food and Drug Administration announced Friday that it had determined that two batches from the plant could be released. But it said several other batches are not suitable for use and additional batches are still under review. The FDA’s decision to approve the two batches means that doses made from that bulk vaccine can be used in the U.S. or exported to other countries.