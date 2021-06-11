LCSD: Batesburg man charged in shooting that killed an 11-year-old girl on Wednesday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department says they arrested a man and charged him with the shooting death of 11-year-old Tashya Michelle Jay on Wednesday. Authorities say another girl was also shot during the incident.

Deputies say 29-year-old Quayshaun Xzander Clark is charged with murder, attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and discharging a firearm into a dwelling for the incident that occurred in Batesburg-Leesville.

Investigators say that, based on interviews, a high-powered firearm, known as a DRACO was discharged into a home on Madera Road multiple times. Deputies say witnesses told them that Clark had this type of gun during the shooting.