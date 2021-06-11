Lexington-Richland Five Summer Food Service Program begins June 23

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– On Friday, officials with Lexington-Richland School District Five announced that their Summer Food Service Program will begin Wednesday, June 23 and run through August 4.

“We have had good participation with our Summer Food Service Program over the years,” said Todd Bedenbaugh, School District Five’s executive director of operations. “Some families struggle to provide balanced meals to their children in the summer months, and our program helps lighten that burden. Poverty does not take a break in the summer.”

According to officials, the program is available to all children ages 0-18.

District officials say meals can be picked up on Wednesdays at the following times and locations:

Chapin High School (300 Columbia Avenue, Chapin) Wednesdays: 6/23, 6/30, 7/14, 7/21, 7/28, 8/4 10:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m.



Dutch Fork High School (1400 Old Tamah Road, Irmo) Wednesdays: 6/23, 6/30, 7/14, 7/21, 7/28, 8/4 10:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m.



Irmo High School (6671 St. Andrews Road, Columbia) Wednesdays: 6/23, 6/30, 7/14, 7/21, 7/28, 8/4 10:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m.



H. E. Corley Elementary School (1500 Chadford Road, Irmo) Wednesdays: 6/23, 6/30, 7/14, 7/21, 7/28 10:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m.



Harbison West Elementary School (257 Crossbow Drive, Columbia) Wednesdays: 6/23, 6/30, 7/14, 7/21, 7/28 10:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m.



Leaphart Elementary School (120 Piney Grove Road, Columbia) Wednesdays: 6/23, 6/30, 7/14, 7/21, 7/28, 8/4 10:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m.



Seven Oaks Elementary School (2800 Ashland Road, Columbia) Wednesdays: 7/14, 7/21, 7/28 10:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m.



Crooked Creek Park (1098 Old Lexington Highway, Chapin) Wednesdays: 6/23, 6/30, 7/14, 7/21, 7/28, 8/4 10:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m.



Irmo Village Apartments (700 Chipwood Court, Columbia Wednesdays: 6/23, 6/30, 7/14, 7/21, 7/28, 8/4 12:00 p.m.-12:30 p.m.



River Oaks Apartments (5324 Bush River Road, Columbia) Wednesdays: 6/23, 6/30, 7/14, 7/21, 7/28, 8/4 11:00 a.m.-11:30 a.m.

