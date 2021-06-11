Police: Teen kills man buying ATV in front of wife, kids

BRANCHVILLE, S.C. (AP)– Authorities say a teenager shot and killed a man in front of his pregnant wife and her children as he was buying an all-terrain vehicle he found on Facebook. Orangeburg County deputies said 34-year-old Alexander “Cody” Presley, 34, died shortly after the shooting Wednesday in Branchville. His wife told The Times and Democrat of Orangeburg that he is a hero, shoving his son out of the way of the teen’s gun. Deputies say 17-year-old Edward Stokes is charged with murder and armed robbery and a 13-year-old boy with him is charged as an accessory. Investigators say Stokes stole back the ATV and Presley’s trailer after the man paid $4,600 for the SUV.