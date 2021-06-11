Three arrested in connection to fatal shooting on Bethel Highway in Clarendon

1/3 (Courtesy: Clarendon Co. Sheriff's Office) Joi Hill

2/3 (Courtesy: Clarendon Co. Sheriff's Office) Jaquez Hill

3/3 (Courtesy: Clarendon Co. Sheriff's Office) Shanaya Larkins





CLARENDON CO., S.C. (WOLO) – The Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office has arrested three suspects connected to a fatal shooting on June 6.

Authorities say Joi Hill, 38 and Jaquez Hill, 22, are both charged with murder, while Shanaya Larkins, 33, is charged with accessory after the fact.

According to investigators, Bryant Bowman was fatally shot on Bethel Highway.

If you have any information on this shooting, please call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.