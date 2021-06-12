Report: Dawn Staley a candidate for Portland Trail Blazers head coaching vacancy
COLUMBIA, S.C. — After building one of the most successful women’s basketball programs in the nation, Dawn Staley has reportedly drawn the attention of the NBA.
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Portland Trail Blazers are considering the Gamecocks head coach for their own head coaching vacancy.
Staley has led South Carolina to nine NCAA tournament appearances in her 13 seasons at the helm, including four trips to the Final Four and the only national championship in program history.
The Trail Blazers parted ways with head coach Terry Stotts last week after Portland’s first-round exit in the NBA Playoffs.