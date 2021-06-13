Governor McMaster to hold signing ceremony for Compensation of Intercollegiate Athletes bill at Clemson

CLEMSON, S.C. — Tomorrow, Governor Henry McMaster will hold a ceremonial signing of B. 865, Compensation of Intercollegiate Athletes at 2:00 p.m. at Clemson’s Memorial Stadium.

Clemson President Jim Clements, South Carolina State President James E. Clark, and South Carolina senior Athletics Director Chance Miller will also be in attendance for the signing.

McMaster initially signed the bill on May 6 after it was passed by the South Carolina State House. The effect of the bill allowing student athletes to be compensated for their name, image, and likeness would not go into effect until 2022.