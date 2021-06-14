Columbia man found guilty of 2018 murder, sentenced to 42 years

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– According to the Fifth Circuit Solicitor’s Office, a jury in Richland County found a Columbia man guilty of a murder that occurred in December 2018. Officials say the trial began Monday, June 7 and concluded on Friday, June 11 when the jury found 43-year-old Correy Tremayne Brown guilty of murder.

During the early morning hours of December 29, 2018, authorities say Brown shot 37-year-old Donald Young in the neck while he was driving, severing the victim’s spinal cord and causing his car to crash. According to officials, the incident was originally treated as a single vehicle collision before an autopsy revealed that Young had a gunshot wound.

Investigators say Brown and Young were together that night at Tony’s Lounge and later were at the home of a witness they picked up from a Shell gas station that night. Authorities say an eyewitness report, surveillance video, phone records and other evidence led them to arrest Brown on December 31, 2018.

According to the solicitor’s office, Brown was sentenced to 42 years in prison by Judge DeAndrea Benjamin.