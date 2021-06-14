Myrtle Beach parking meters show booming tourism after COVID

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) – It may just be loose change, but parking meters are helping to show how tourism is booming along South Carolina’s most popular beach as the COVID-19 pandemic eases. Myrtle Beach officials told The Post and Courier of Charleston they are collecting as much in parking fees in May as they do in a typical June. Officials say that trend has continued throughout 2021. More traditional ways of measuring tourism are also up in Myrtle Beach. The Chamber of Commerce said hotel occupancy rates are up this summer compared to 2019. They don’t use 2020 numbers to compare because of COVID-19 restrictions.