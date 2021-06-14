Vice President Harris visits vaccination sites in Greenville, encourages more South Carolinians to get their shot

CNN– Vice President Kamala Harris spent her Monday in the Upstate encouraging people to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The vice president visited two vaccine sites in Greenville as a part of the White House’s “Month of Action” plan to reach millions of Americans that need to get vaccinated.

Officials say South Carolina’s vaccination rates are among the lowest in the nation. Harris says the quickest way to getting everything back to normal is to get vaccinated.

The South Carolina Republican Party Chairman Drew McKissick issued a statement saying the vice president’s time would be better spent at the U.S.-Mexico border.

STATEMENT: @VP, or supposed "Border Czar," Kamala Harris is visiting the Palmetto State. SCGOP Chairman @DrewMcKissick and Greenville County Republican Party Chairman Jennifer Black released the following statement today regarding her visit: pic.twitter.com/haQ6BxJGu7 — South Carolina Republican Party (@SCGOP) June 14, 2021

The vice president is also scheduled to visit Atlanta on Friday.

Here in the Palmetto State, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says nearly two million South Carolinians, or 46% of residents, have received their first shot. The agency also says 1.6 million, or nearly 39% of residents, have completed vaccination, and the total number of doses received by South Carolinians stands at 3.5 million vaccine doses.