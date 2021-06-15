DSS, South Carolinians walk in recognition of World Elder Abuse Awareness Day

COLUMBIA (WOLO): A wave of purple walked down Bull Street Tuesday morning to raise awareness of world elder abuse. Governor Henry McMaster declared June 15th as World Elder Abuse Awareness Day in South Carolina, and the Department of Social Services hosted their inaugural walk to show support for Columbia’s elderly community.

1 in 10 Americans aged 60 and older experience some type of abuse, according to the National Center for Elder Abuse.

“No one really thinks of elderly, elder abuse, or what exactly needs to happen in that community.” Portia Hawkins wore her purple Tuesday in honor of her mom and other South Carolinians like her. “My mother passed away from Alzheimers, but she was a vulnerable adult prior to that. So I feel some a kinship to this. And I think it’s important for everyone to participate from all walks of life and DSS because we’re all one family,” explained Hawkins.

As walkers laced up their shoes to raise awareness of elder abuse in our community, their steps also served as a call to action for more South Carolinians to break the silence and listen to our seniors.

DSS State Director, Michael Leach says, “I think people do not realize that there is abuse, neglect, and exploitation going on every day in South Carolina and we need to make sure that citizens, not just DSS, are working with our adults in this community. It’s a community issue, so when you see something call us or address that need.”

“Seniors are going to see this and know that they matter, that they count. It’s easy to forget that these individuals have a voice and we need to be their voice when they can’t have one. I think that this says to the community that seniors matter, vulnerable adults matter, so this is really important, it’s a really important day,” said Taylor Wilson, Director of State Policy with the Alzheimer’s Association, South Carolina Chapter.

If you suspect abuse, neglect, or exploitation, you can call at 1-888-CARE-4-US to allow DSS to investigate, or click here to make a report online.