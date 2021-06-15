Family Health Centers offering chances to get vaccinated in Orangeburg County this week

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Family Health Centers is administering the Moderna vaccine at two sites today. One is at the Orangeburg City Gym on Broughton Street, and the other site is at the John Ford Community Center on Agnes Street in Saint Matthews. Both sites are open until 4 p.m.

Those getting their first dose have to be 18 years or older. If you’re getting your second dose, you’re asked to bring your COVID-19 vaccination record card and photo ID. No appointments are needed.

Family Health Centers is also offering opportunities to get vaccinated every day this week. Each site is open from 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.

Wednesday, June 16 Holly Hill Depot in Holly Hill, SC Santee Conference Center in Santee, SC

Thursday, June 17 Orangeburg County Fairgrounds Holly Hill Depot

Friday, June 18 Saint Mark United Methodist Church in North, SC Lovely Hill Convention Center in Saint George, SC.

