Richland County Coroner identifies victim of Longcreek Drive fatal shooting Sunday night

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford released the name of the victim from Sunday night’s fatal shooting on Longcreek Drive.

The coroner says 26-year-old DaQuan L. Davis, of Columbia, was the victim of the shooting.

Around 11:40 p.m., deputies say they responded to the 1600 block of Longcreek Drive for a shots fired report. Once on the scene, authorities say they were in a parking lot where they found a man inside a car that had bullet holes in it. Investigators say Davis had been shot in the upper body and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The incident is under investigation. If you have any information about this shooting, submit an anonymous tip to Crimestoppers at crimesc.com.