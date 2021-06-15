Winemaker setting up shop in SC

Chester, S.C. (WOLO)–Tuesday the governor’s office announced E&J Gallo Winery will establish an east coast facility in Chester County.

According to the governor’s office the move will bring an investment of $423 million and create 496 jobs over the next eight years.

During the past legislative session, lawmakers passed a bill changing the state’s liquor laws to allow Gallo to build tasting rooms where people can sample their wines in an effort to lure the winemaker to the Palmetto State.

In a provided statement Gov. Henry McMaster says, “Gallo’s investment will transform Chester County and contribute greatly to South Carolina’s economic prosperity. Creating a business environment in which world-class brands can grow and thrive is critical to South Carolina’s long-term economic success, especially in our rural communities. We are glad for their partnership and look forward to a long and fruitful relationship.”

Those interested in a career at E&J Gallo’s new facility can go to www.gallocareers.com/ southcarolina for more information.