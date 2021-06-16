SC Department of Juvenile Justice hiring events this week

SC DJJ hiring event June 17 and June 24

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Those looking for a job within state government can attend one of two South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice hiring events.

SC Works Midlands is hosting the event on Thursday, June 17 and Thursday, June 24.

According to officials, they are looking to fill several Juvenile Corrections Officer positions.

Per SC Works Midlands:

Location: SC Works – Columbia

Address: 700 Taylor Street, Columbia, SC 29201

Time: 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Salary ranges from $30,271 – $33,642 with one year corrects or law enforcement experience. Standard state

benefits offered for full time positions.

All applicants must have an active and updated SC Works account prior to attending. To apply online, please use

Job Order #1024472.

Jobseekers can also learn more about the free services available to them by visiting or calling their closest SC

Works Center near them: https://www.scworks.org/about-us/statewide-centers.