SLED sets up tip line for information about the double murder of a Lowcountry mother and son

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– On Wednesday afternoon, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division announced that they set up a tip line for information about the double murder of Maggie and Paul Murdaugh. Maggie was Paul’s mother and the wife of prominent Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh.

According to investigators, Alex Murdaugh called 911 on June 7 after he returned to the family’s property at 4147 Moselle Road in Islandton

If you have any information about these murders, SLED asks you to call 803-896-2605. The tip line is open 24 hours per day.

According to the Associated Press, the coroner says both Maggie and Paul were shot multiple times.